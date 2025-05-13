Inside The Phillies

Phillies Game Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday

The Philadelphia Phillies will play a doubleheader on Wednesday after their game on Tuesday was postponed.

A view of the Phillies logo painted on the field / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a frustrating loss against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

After winning on Sunday Night Baseball to secure their fourth series victory in a row, the Phillies couldn't cool off the red-hot Cardinals who have now won nine consecutive games.

Because of Monday's result, Philadelphia was likely chomping at the bit to get back on the field.

Unfortunately, they will have to wait a day for that to happen.

In an announcement made by the team, Tuesday's contest has been postponed due to inclement weather. A doubleheader has now been scheduled for Wednesday as the makeup date.

Originally, the Phillies were set to play the finale at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, giving them ample time to recover with a day off on Thursday before welcoming in the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Now, the original game time between Philadelphia and St. Louis will take place with the second contest getting underway at roughly 6:15 p.m.

For those fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game, they are now valid for the second leg of the doubleheader on Wednesday.

How this impacts the Phillies' pitching plans will be seen.

Jesus Luzardo was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday with Aaron Nola closing things out on Wednesday. There's a chance the right-hander gets the nod in Game 1 of the doubleheader to keep his same routine, while the lefty gets pushed to the finale.

Either way, this creates a fascinating final day of this series in Philadelphia.

The Phillies are looking to keep their streak of winning series alive while the Cardinals are trying to stay undefeated since the first Saturday of May.

BRAD WAKAI

Brad Wakai graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Journalism. While an undergrad, he did work at the student radio station covering different Penn State athletic programs like football, basketball, volleyball, soccer and other sports. Brad currently is the Lead Contributor for Nittany Lions Wire of Gannett Media where he continues to cover Penn State athletics. He is also a contributor at FanSided, writing about the Philadelphia 76ers for The Sixers Sense. Brad is the host of the sports podcast I Said What I Said, discussing topics across the NFL, College Football, the NBA and other sports. You can follow him on Twitter: @bwakai

