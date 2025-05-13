Phillies Game Postponed on Tuesday, Doubleheader Set for Wednesday
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered a frustrating loss against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.
After winning on Sunday Night Baseball to secure their fourth series victory in a row, the Phillies couldn't cool off the red-hot Cardinals who have now won nine consecutive games.
Because of Monday's result, Philadelphia was likely chomping at the bit to get back on the field.
Unfortunately, they will have to wait a day for that to happen.
In an announcement made by the team, Tuesday's contest has been postponed due to inclement weather. A doubleheader has now been scheduled for Wednesday as the makeup date.
Originally, the Phillies were set to play the finale at 1:05 p.m. on Wednesday, giving them ample time to recover with a day off on Thursday before welcoming in the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Now, the original game time between Philadelphia and St. Louis will take place with the second contest getting underway at roughly 6:15 p.m.
For those fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game, they are now valid for the second leg of the doubleheader on Wednesday.
How this impacts the Phillies' pitching plans will be seen.
Jesus Luzardo was scheduled to pitch on Tuesday with Aaron Nola closing things out on Wednesday. There's a chance the right-hander gets the nod in Game 1 of the doubleheader to keep his same routine, while the lefty gets pushed to the finale.
Either way, this creates a fascinating final day of this series in Philadelphia.
The Phillies are looking to keep their streak of winning series alive while the Cardinals are trying to stay undefeated since the first Saturday of May.