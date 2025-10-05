Phillies Get Best Possible Injury News on Harrison Bader
Game 1 was not a good one for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Not only did they blow a lead due to the bullpen and offensive lineup coming up small when it mattered most, but Harrison Bader also left early due to what was deemed to be a groin strain. Considering it's do-or-die every game here on out and those injuries can take a while to recover from, that was not the news anyone wanted to hear.
However, it seems like the Phillies and Bader avoided the worst possible situation. After getting an MRI on his groin to determine the severity of the injury, no major tear was discovered. And it sounds like the star center fielder could be back as early as Game 2.
That is huge news for Philadelphia. Not only has Bader been a complete gamechanger when it comes to upgrading this outfield unit with his elite defense in the field, but he also has been a spark plug to the clubhouse and has provided a more than solid bat.
Not having him would have been a major blow, as the bench got shortened in Game 1 when Nick Castellanos had to replace Bader in bottom of the seventh inning. That caused Edmundo Sosa to pinch-hit for Brandon Marsh in the bottom of the eighth with the bases loaded and for Weston Wilson to take over in left field to finish the game.
When Will Harrison Bader Return to Phillies Lineup?
The first step for getting Bader back was having a clean MRI, which is what happened. But when he actually is cleared to play hasn't been determined at the time of writing. However, the initial comments from the center fielder on Saturday seemed to suggest he was confident he'd return even before he got the results of his MRI back.
"Yeah, absolutely feel like I'll be able to play," Bader said, per Tim Kelly of On Pattison. "Just running between first and second base, just kind of pulled up at second base and felt a little weird. I don't know really what I'd attribute it to ... I definitely feel like I'll be able to come back, for sure. We have an off day tomorrow. And we'll just get some imaging done and go from there. But this is kinda the point in the season where you just empty the tank."
Whether or not that means he'll actually be back for Game 2 in the starting lineup will likely be determined on Monday, but there is no doubt that this is the best possible news the Phillies and Bader could have received after he left Saturday's contest early.