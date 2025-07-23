Phillies Have Chance To Get Over Postseason Woes With Strong MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies have consistently been one of the best teams in baseball over the last few years. Since Dave Dombrowski took over as president of baseball operations, they have increased their win total every regular season.
But that success has unfortunately not carried over into October, where they have failed to get over the hump and win a ring.
The Phillies advanced to the World Series in 2022, where they were defeated by the Houston Astros.
Each year since, their stay in the playoffs has gotten shorter and shorter.
In 2023, a 3-2 lead was blown in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. Last year, after winning the National League East and earning a bye into the NLDS, they were eliminated in four games by the New York Mets.
On pace for another 90-plus win campaign, Philadelphia is once again looking like one of the best teams in baseball.
But will this finally be the year they get over the hump?
That is the biggest question facing them in the second half in the opinion of Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required).
“This is a championship-or-bust era for the Phillies. They’ve been very good, but they’re still missing a ring. Is this the year it changes? And how aggressive will they be at the deadline in pursuit of a championship?” He wrote.
Upgrading the bullpen is currently Philadelphia’s No. 1 priority.
If they can add at least one, if not two, relief pitchers who have high-leverage and late-game experience, it would help smooth things over with Jordan Romano struggling and Jose Alvarado not eligible to pitch in the postseason.
How high up the relief pitching market they go will be what people watch for.
Dombrowski is not shy about making big moves when the opportunity presents itself.
Would he be willing to unload a top prospect, such as Aidan Miller, if it meant bringing back a closer the caliber of Emmanuel Clase of the Cleveland Guardians or Felix Bautista of the Baltimore Orioles?
It will be fascinating to watch because this could be the last year the Phillies' core as currently constructed plays together.
Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto and starting pitcher Ranger Suarez are all set to be free agents.
Dombrowski is expected do everything in his power to maximize this group before changes could be on the horizon this winter.
