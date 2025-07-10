Phillies Have Overcome Missing Star Player in Key Area This Season
It has been a tough start to the West Coast trip for the Philadelphia Phillies with back-to-back poor losses against the San Francisco Giants.
Even though it has been a good season overall, there is certainly some reason to be concerned about the Phillies.
On offense, the lineup has been a bit top-heavy once again this year. Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner are having fantastic campaigns, with Schwarber making the All-Star team and Turner being very deserving of a selection despite being snubbed.
Superstar Bryce Harper has missed some time this season, but he hasn’t quite been an All-Star caliber player when healthy just yet.
Furthermore, while the offense has had some issues, it has been the bullpen that once again has been the main problem. This is a unit that needs some help with Jose Alvarado suspended and ineligible for the postseason.
Fortunately, despite some issues in both of those areas, the Phillies are still one of the best teams in NL and that is thanks to their starting rotation. However, while they have been very successful, they have dealt with some adversity as well.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies’ ability to not miss a beat despite not having one of their key pitchers for multiple months.
“Most teams would have a hard time adjusting to losing a $172 million pitcher to the IL for at least two months. Most teams also don't have Zack Wheeler, Ranger Suárez, and Cristopher Sánchez, who have gone in 29 combined starts since Nola's injury.”
Prior to the start of the campaign if someone said that near the All-Star break, Aaron Nola would have a 1-7 record and 6.16 ERA, it would have been safe to assume that Phialdelphia would be in a lot of trouble.
However, the team was able to establish one of the best starting rotations on paper to begin the season, and that is exactly how the unit has produced so far.
Zack Wheeler was named as an NL All-Star and is trending toward a tight race with Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes for the NL Cy Young Award. Furthermore, it has been the depth of the unit that has been impressive.
The trio of lefties for Philadelphia has been fantastic with Jesus Luzardo, Christopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez all pitching well.
Furthermore, Taijuan Walker and Mick Abel have filled in admirably when called upon to round out the rotation.
Despite Nola missing time and pitching ineffective when healthy earlier in the year, it has been an impressive performance by the rotation for the Phillies.
