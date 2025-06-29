Phillies Have To Address Their Needs To Make Most of Aging Core
The Philadelphia Phillies have been bona fide contenders in the National League for a few years now.
In five consecutive 162-game campaigns, the Phillies have improved their regular season win total. They are right on pace to potential do so again in 2025 for the sixth straight year.
Alas, despite their success throughout the season, they have fallen short of expectations in October.
Since advancing to the World Series in 2022 and losing to the Houston Astros, Philadelphia has suffered excruciating losses in the playoffs.
In 2023, they blew a 3-2 lead against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS. Last year, after winning the NL East and earning a bye into the NLDS, they were defeated by their divisional rivals, the New York Mets.
To avoid that happening again, the Phillies need to be aggressive ahead of the MLB trade deadline and address a few of the weaknesses that currently exist on their roster, especially since this is a group that could look very different after the upcoming offseason.
Dave Dombrowski has shown a willingness to be aggressive ahead of the deadline in the past, and he should do so again this year to make the most of what could be the last year that this core is intact.
Their biggest need is currently in the bullpen, where the team has yet to find the right end of game mix.
Things started off rough with Jordan Roman, Carlos Hernandez and Joe Ross failing to replicate the production of Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, who both departed in free agency this past winter.
The suspension of Jose Alvardo complicated things even more, banned for 80 games and ineligible for the postseason.
Adding a high-leverage reliever to the mix would be a massive upgrade for the team.
Outfield looked like it was a major need as well, but Bradon Marsh’s resurgence has lessened that need a little bit.
If they can acquire someone capable of playing center field, Marsh can shift back to left field, where he was an impact defender.
Acquiring the kind of game-changing player Philadelphia needs could be costly, but if it improves their odds of making another World Series run, they need to consider pulling the trigger.
