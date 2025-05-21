Phillies Infielder Enjoys Outstanding Turnaround After Slow Start
The Philadelphia Phillies are having one of the best seasons in the MLB.
What's the reason?
Take your pick.
Kyle Schwarber, even with his historic on-base streak ending, is producing in a variety of ways. Bryce Harper has been nothing short of his usual self. Trea Turner is on pace to have his best season with the Phillies. And at the ancient (by pitcher standards) age of 34, Zack Wheeler has a 2.67 ERA and is consistently going six innings or more.
When adding wrinkles like Jose Alvarado's PED suspension or Mick Abel tying the Philadelphia debut strikeout record while Aaron Nola sits on injured list, there's a lot to talk about.
But one member of the team is making a major turn around on their season that seems to be going unnoticed.
How Alec Bohm Has Turned Around His Season
If there are two truths and one is death, the other is that Alec Bohm provides a high contact rate for Rob Thomson and the Phillies. To start the campaign, that wasn't the case, as the 26-year-old batted just .213 in the month of April.
It was an alarming slump. Bohm is not known for hitting home runs, walking at an exceptional rate or stealing bases. So if he's not producing a high batting average, it can take some serious squinting to find how valuable he really is.
But May has been much different, as Bohm is batting .344.
He had 20 hits in all of April and has already surpassed that this month with 21 base knocks.
Bohm's average on the year currently sits at .264, so his slump has likely taken himself out of any batting title race for his own team, let alone the Majors. But if he continues to carry this momentum, he'll find himself back toward the upper part of the lineup and will be a critical part of Philadelphia's race to winning the National League.