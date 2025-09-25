Phillies Linked to Free Agent Superstar Slugger to Help Bolster Outfield
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed into the postseason with the goal of winning their first World Series title since 2008 and doing what they have not been able to do the last three runs.
After winning the division and flaming out in the NLDS last year, the Phillies are hoping this time around is different, and it certainly does feel different more so this year than any other in recent memory. However, no matter what happens this October, the offseason is a certain and unavoidable reality which will arrive
No matter what, Philadelphia's president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will have to try to put out the best product possible for 2026 to chase either defending a title or once again trying to figure out how to not come up short. For years now, the weakness of this team offensively has been the outfield, and it's partially cost them in the playoffs
The hope now is the the presence of Harrison Bader and his incredible hot streak since being acquired at the trade deadline will help this. If the team wants to make a real upgrade in free agency, there's a name who could be out there. Zach Pressnell of Fastball on SI named them as a great fit for New York Yankees star Cody Bellinger should he wind up opting out of his contract.
Phillies Named Fit For Cody Bellinger in Free Agency
"The Phillies could go after New York Yankees slugger Cody Bellinger if he opts out of his contract," Pressnell wrote. "Bellinger is enjoying a very good season with the Yankees, but he's expected to opt out of his contract this winter. Adding him to the outfield in Philadelphia would fill the team's biggest hole in a huge way. It's the kind of move that separates Philadelphia from other top teams in the NL."
Bellinger has a player option for $25 million this winter, but with the kind of season he's had for the Yankees, it seems unlikely he would opt in with teams likely willing to hand him a longer term deal. Philadelphia could be one of those teams.
Bellinger Has Had Fantastic Season in New York
The 2019 National League MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the Yankees before the season in what was essentially a salary dump. Responding with a campaign in which he's slashed .269/.328/.483 with 29 home runs and 97 RBI along with a bWAR of 4.8 through 147 games, Bellinger has had his most successful year in several seasons.
Though he hasn't really reached that 2019 form again, Bellinger is still just 30 years old and due for a hefty long-term deal. Though there have been rumors about trying to keep Bader this offseason, retaining him and bringing in someone like Bellinger could completely revamp an outfield that has held the team back from accomplishing their goals.
If Bellinger does opt out and the price proves to be right for a team like the Phillies, there's no reason why they shouldn't be pursuing him hard.