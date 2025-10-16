Phillies Listed as Ideal Destination for Former Cy Young Runner Up, Top Free Agent Starter
The Philadelphia Phillies could be losing star left-handed pitcher Ranger Suarez to free agency in the coming months, and they might attempt to replace him through similar means.
Suarez has been one of MLB's most consistent regular-season and playoff performers in his time with the Phillies, and if he signs with another team, a big hole in the pitching staff would need to be filled. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski mentioned in a press conference on Wednesday morning that it will be difficult for the team to retain all of its impending free agents, and Suarez is viewed by many as the most likely casualty.
Dipping into the free agent market is the most probable option for filling his rotation spot over the offseason, and there are plenty of quality pitchers for Dombrowski to choose from. With a left-handed-dominant top of the rotation, especially after Zack Wheeler's injury that's expected to keep him out until after Opening Day, a right-hander could be near the top of the Phillies brass' wish list.
In a piece published less than an hour after Dombrowski's press conference, Fansided's Robert Murray listed a former Cy Young runner-up as a realistic candidate.
Phillies Named Fit For Dylan Cease in Free Agency
In an article where Murray detailed the "top fits" for some of MLB's premier upcoming free agents, the Phillies were the first team listed when discussing Cease.
He didn't discuss any specific reasons as to why each team aligns with the free agent starter's market, but briefly delved into his player profile and expressed his doubt about a potential return to San Diego.
"Cease’s free agency may not be as interesting as his trade deadline – many thought he was going to be traded to the Houston Astros – but it might not be far off," Murray said. "He posted a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts with 215 strikeouts, topping 200+ strikeouts for the fifth straight season. I expect him to be paid like a frontline starter, and I can’t see that payday coming from the San Diego Padres."
The Astros were also one of the teams put by Murray as a reasonable destination for Cease, as well as the ALCS-contending Toronto Blue Jays.
Don't Be Fooled By Cease's Surface Numbers
Looking at Cease's Baseball Reference page, his 4.55 Earned Run Average might not appease every Phillies fan, especially at his price point.
Spotrac's market value formula projects Cease to land a whopping six-year deal worth north of $150 million, which would add a third $100 million+ pitching contract to the Philadelphia rotation, with a need to extend Jesus Luzardo in the near future as well.
Digging deeper into his stats, however, the underlying metrics are still those of a top arm in MLB. His FIP, or Fielding Independent Pitching, was a reasonable 3.56, and his Baseball Savant page is littered with high-percentile marks.
Among his impressive advanced numbers, his expected ERA of just 3.47 is an initial indicator that his 2025 campaign was far more unlucky than it was bad. His 95th percentile Whiff rate proves he continues to miss bats at an elite level, and a combination of an 81st percentile Expected Batting Average Against and 72nd percentile Hard-Hit rate further shows that he still has the makings of a formidable arm in any rotation.
With Suarez's fate not yet sealed and free agency not officially open for a handful of weeks, rumors are still just rumors. Be that as it may, Cease is quickly emerging as a potentially prime factor in the Phillies' offseason plans, and his name will likely continue to make waves across MLB media.