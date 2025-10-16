Phillies Could Make Massive Third Base Upgrade With Star Free Agent, Insider Says
The Philadelphia Phillies are entering their most consequential offseason in some time after yet another disappointing playoff exit in which they entered October with championship aspirations.
After falling short in heartbreaking fashion at various points of the postseason during each of the last four years, change is coming for Philadelphia. Numerous players are free agents and not everyone is going to come back, and this doesn't even account for guys that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is going to try to move on the trade market.
The obvious salary dump candidate is Nick Castellanos, but it may not just be the outfield which sees major changes. If the Phillies want to shake things up in the infield as well, it may be another offseason of trade rumors surrounding Alec Bohm once again at third base.
Bohm had a very unremarkable season after it was speculated that he could be moved last winter, and that noise is only going to increase. If Philadelphia does in fact move on from the 2024 All-Star, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) said the top name available in Alex Bregman could be a great fit.
Phillies Connected to Alex Bregman by Jim Bowden
"Third base is a spot on the roster where change needs to be made — both for Bohm’s sake and the Phillies’," Bowden wrote. "Bohm has a career .328 OBP and is a 10- to 15-home run hitter, numbers the Phillies could upgrade with the right player acquisition this offseason. In free agency, Alex Bregman will be available, and in addition to his reliable bat and consistent glove, he’d bring strong leadership skills and postseason success with him."
At the current moment, Bregman -- who is going to opt of his deal with the Boston Red Sox after one season -- is likely favored to re-up with Boston, but it sounds like he is determined to test the market after yet another very solid season in his first year with a new team.
Though Philadelphia would have to make very large offer to sway him away from the Red Sox, the three-time All-Star could be exactly what this team needs to get over the hump.
Bregman Could Be Perfect Fit For Phillies to Take Next Step
Purely from a defensive standpoint, Bregman would be an upgrade from Bohm at the hot corner, but his impact goes so far beyond third base. For one, he slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 home runs and 62 RBI in just 114 games, posting a 3.5 bWAR despite missing nearly 50 games.
One of the best pure hitters in baseball, Bregman could be someone who Philadelphia could lean on when their current stars get cold as they were during the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Perhaps most importantly, the 31-year-old was one of the main focal points of a dynasty that dominated baseball for nearly a decade.
Bregman is a winning baseball player who has seen firsthand what it takes to win championships, and adding someone like that into the clubhouse could have an impact that goes beyond just in the field and the batter's box.
If the Phillies are willing to extend themselves with another big time contract, Bregman is the exact player worth spending on.