Phillies Magic Numbers for Playoff Seeding Set with Six Games Remaining
Chances are, the Philadelphia Phillies will have to be satisfied with being No. 2, as in the No. 2 seed in the National League playoffs.
The Phillies (92-64) were off on Monday and preparing for a six-game homestand to end the season, starting with a series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday. That’s followed by the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Both teams are out of the playoff race. Philadelphia has something to play for, though it needs some help.
Entering Monday’s action, the Phillies were three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers (95-62) for the No. 1 seed in the NL playoffs. The Brewers were on the west coast facing the San Diego Padres (86-71), who are trying to track down the Chicago Cubs for the No. 4 seed. Philadelphia was also four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers (88-68) for the No. 2 seed.
It’s possible the issue will be settled well before Sunday’s season finales.
Phillies Seeding Scenarios
First, the Phillies can lock down the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs as early as the end of Tuesday’s action. Philadelphia can do that with a win over Miami and a Dodgers loss to Arizona. That would put the Phillies up by five games with five games remaining in the season. They would need no more help because Philadelphia has the tiebreaker over Los Angeles (4-2 season series). The two teams could end up tied and Philly would still get the No. 2 seed. So the magic number is two.
Gaining the No. 1 seed is less plausible, but it’s worth the chase because of what comes with it. The Brewers have the best record in baseball, and the Toronto Blue Jays just reached 90 wins as of Sunday. The likelihood is high that the NL team with the best record will have home-field advantage through the World Series, should they get that far.
The Brewers lost to the Padres on Monday and are now 2.5 games ahead of the Phillies. Milwaukee has a magic number of four to clinch the No. 1 seed. That’s a combination of Brewers wins and Phillies losses. A tie doesn’t help Philadelphia, either. Milwaukee holds a tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia after winning the season series, 4-2.
If Milwaukee wins three of its final five games, then there’s no way for Philadelphia to claim the seed because even if the Phillies won every game, the two teams would send up tied with 98 wins.
It’s almost a certainty the Phillies will star their National League Division Series on Oct. 4. The only question is whether it will be the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.
Philadelphia Phillies Chase for No. 1 NL Seed
Milwaukee Brewers: 95-62 (lead NL)
Philadelphia Phillies: 92-63 (2.5 games behind)
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 6
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule (5 games): Sept. 23-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.