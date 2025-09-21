Phillies Squander Chance to Close on Brewers for Top NL Playoff Berth
The Philadelphia Phillies needed a win on Sunday to claim a series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks and gain ground on the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed in the National League playoffs.
Well, the Phillies (92-64) missed on both counts as they lost to the D-backs, 9-2. The Phillies finally scored in the eighth inning thanks to a Nick Castellanos RBI single and a Weston Wilson bases loaded walk. But that was the extend of Philly’s offense. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks exploded on Phillies starter Ranger Suarez, who gave up eight hits and six runs in four innings before handing the game to the bullpen.
The Phillies head back home to finish off the regular season with three-game series against the Miami Marlins (Tuesday-Thursday) and the Minnesota Twins (Friday-Sunday). The Brewers will be on the road at San Diego (Monday-Wednesday) and then returns home to host Cincinnati (Friday-Sunday) to end the regular season. Both are pointed toward wild card byes, though the Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to eat into that cushion. But the Phillies would love more.
Phillies Race for Top NL Seed
The Phillies entered Sunday’s action three games back of the Milwaukee Brewers with seven games remaining. Earlier in the day, the Brewers lost to the St. Louis Cardinals, leaving an opening for Philadelphia to cut that lead to two games. The Phillies had it down to two games after Friday’s action but gave it back after losing on Saturday.
The Phillies have six games remaining and they know they must win four more games than the Brewers down the stretch. That is because Milwaukee holds a tiebreaker advantage over Philadelphia after winning the season series, 4-2.
There is another wrinkle that should fuel Philadelphia’s desire to get the No. 1 seed. The Brewers have the best record in baseball, and the Toronto Blue Jays just reached 90 wins as of Sunday. The likelihood is high that the NL team with the best record will have home-field advantage through the World Series, should they get that far.
It’s probably unlikely the Phillies will catch the Brewers. But, with a first-round bye almost in hand, Philadelphia gets time to rest its pitching staff and scout their opponent for their best-of-five National League Divisional Series.
Philadelphia Phillies Chase for No. 1 NL Seed
Milwaukee Brewers: 95-61 (lead NL)
Philadelphia Phillies: 92-63 (3.0 games behind)
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 6
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
Milwaukee Brewers Remaining Schedule (6 games): Sept. 22-24 at San Diego; Sept. 26-28, vs. Cincinnati.