Phillies Make Franchise History With Dominant Series Sweep Over Rockies
There have been some great teams over the years for the Philadelphia Phillies, and this current group is trying to stake their claim as one of them.
What would cement that status is a World Series title, joining the likes of the late-1970s to early-1980s teams and that incredible era from 2007-2011.
While competing for a championship is still months away, this iteration of the Phillies continues to put their stamp on the franchise history books.
The latest was their domination over the Colorado Rockies.
After winning a 2-0 game in the finale on Thursday, this was the first time that Philadelphia swept a four-game set at Coors Field and was the first time they have swept a seven-plus-game season-series over any opponent in franchise history.
Some might discredit this accomplishment since it came against the hapless Rockies, one of the worst teams in the history of baseball that have a real chance of having the worst MLB record of all time.
However, those players are getting paid, too. So for the Phillies to completely dismantle any Major League team the way they did -- winning by a total score of 25-12 in Colorado and 14-3 in Philadelphia -- that is nothing short of impressive.
Since the New York Mets weren't in action on Thursday, this win allowed the Phillies to take a two-game lead in the NL East standings, a huge flip from where things were following the ugly sweep that took place during late-April.
Philadelphia continues with this soft stretch on their schedule, staying out west for three games by going to face the Athletics for three contests over the weekend in the minor league Sacramento ballpark.
The normal offensive drop off that takes place when teams leave Coors Field might not be so severe for the Phillies since they are heading to a hitter-friendly environment.
It will be up to them to keep things rolling, but this four-game domination was a great start to the road trip before coming back home to close out the month of May.