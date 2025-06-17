Philadelphia Phillies Rookie Pitcher Passes Latest Test in Marlins Victory
Last week, Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Mick Abel tasted his first bit of Major League adversity.
Facing the Chicago Cubs, he gave up six hits and three earned runs in four innings. He struck out three and walked three.
The game represented the worst start of his short career. He failed to go at least five innings for the first time in three starts. The earned runs he allowed and the walks he allowed were career highs. He also gave up three home runs.
Monday’s start against Miami gave the 23-year-old a chance to take the next step in his evolution as a young Major League pitcher — bouncing back from adversity.
He passed the test.
He put the start against Chicago behind him, tossed a quality start and claimed his second win of the season. In five innings, he allowed three hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out three in just 77 pitches.
He is now 2-0 with a 2.21 ERA in four starts, with 17 strikeouts and four walks in 20.1 innings since his promotion from Triple-A Lehigh Valley last month.
Philadelphia started the clock on his MLB career after Aaron Nola suffered an injury. Any thoughts of that being a short-term proposition ended when Nola was diagnosed with a rib fracture. Abel is here to stay, so his bounce-back against the Marlins is a welcome development.
Abel’s promotion to the Phillies was a long-time coming. He was their first-round pick in 2020 out of Jesuit High School in Portland, Ore., but he didn’t pitch professionally that season due to the COVID-19 shutdown of minor league baseball.
He worked his way steadily through the minor leagues, but it appeared his profess might have stalled last season when he went 3-12 with a 6.46 ERA in 24 starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He struck out 117 and walked 78 in 108.2 innings.
But he turned things around this season, which prompted his call-up. In 10 starts he went 6-2 with a 2.21 ERA, with 67 strikeouts and 26 walks in 57 innings.
Now, he appears to be a firm part of the future. With him and No. 1 prospect Andrew Painter — who should be up soon — Philadelphia has a pair of ace-level prospects that will be under team control for quite some time.
