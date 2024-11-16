Phillies Need This Star Closer to Shore Up Bullpen, Get Closer to Dodgers
With the unfortunate reality of the Philadelphia Phillies likely losing both Carlos Estevez and Jeff Hoffman this winter, the front office needs to have a plan regarding their bullpen.
If anything has proven true over the past few offseasons, the Phillies know what their next move will be.
They should be willing to hand out decent contracts to some of the better relievers on the market, but it'll be tough to replace both players.
There's a reason why Hoffman and Estevez are looking at the contracts they are. One could make a strong argument they're two of the better right-handed relievers in baseball.
During the 2024 campaign, at the very least, they were elite.
It wouldn't be the end all, be all if they lost them and replaced them with pitchers who have similar stuff. Not that those arms are readily available, but there are a few they could pursue.
If they want to shore up their bullpen as much as possible, Tanner Scott is available again.
During this past trade deadline, Scott was believed to be Philadelphia's top target. They ended up trading for Estevez, which wasn't a bad consolation prize, but to say he's the same caliber pitcher as Scott would be unfair.
Scott's issue is his potential contract.
Some view him as a nearly $65 million closer, which is a massive price to pay.
Despite the hefty price, David Schoenfield of ESPN believes the Phillies could use him, naming him a pitcher they need to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Over the past two seasons, he has a 2.04 ERA with 188 strikeouts and only six home runs allowed in 150 innings. Lefties have hit .167 against him. Scott's projected contract (four years, $54 million) pales in comparison to the $95 million deal Josh Hader received last offseason from the Astros -- and Scott might be better. The Philadelphia Phillies have two key relievers as free agents."
Scott is good enough to swing a series in Philadelphia's favor against a team like the Dodgers, however, after disappointing showing during the playoffs this year, the Phillies are a bit further away from Los Angeles than they might've seemed throughout the regular season.
Still, this team clearly wants to win a World Series.
If their moves aren't in accordance with October in mind, it'd be tough to get a feel for what the front office is doing.