Phillies' Nick Castellanos Fate Is Sealed, Per Top MLB Insider
The Philadelphia Phillies' 2026 offseason plans are anyone's guess, but bits and pieces of their direction are being revealed as the free agency period moves closer.
The outfield has been one of the team's most inconsistent and unproductive areas for years, despite a multitude of attempts to improve the group. Brandon Marsh is seemingly the only currently tenured Phillie whose roster spot is near-guaranteed for the near future, and the team's most expensive outfielder seems to have run his course in Philadelphia.
Nick Castellanos was one of the prize jewels in Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski's massive 2021 offseason, along with 2025 National League MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber. Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million contract on March 23, 2022, coming off the heels of an impressive .309/.362/.576 slash line with the Cincinnati Reds the year prior.
In four years with the Phillies, the contract quickly became one of the biggest albatross deals in MLB, and stayed that way. His 2021 production was never matched at any point in his time in Philadelphia, never posting an OPS over .800 and finishing two of the seasons with a mark under .700, far below league average.
Trade rumors have surrounded Castellanos in each of the last two offseasons, and the situation may be reaching a breaking point.
Nick Castellanos Reportedly On His Way Out
In an offseason preview piece published by The Athletic's Matt Gelb, it was reported that the 33-year-old's time with the Phillies is running short.
"The Phillies are expected to either trade or release the veteran outfielder, club sources have said. Dombrowski’s reluctance to say anything about Castellanos on Thursday affirmed that stance," Gelb said. "Dombrowski said he could not comment on 'specific players that are on our roster under contract,' then spent the next 34 minutes doing just that."
Dombrowski didn't reveal anything directly about his chances of being in the Opening Day lineup in 2026, but the chances are looking increasingly slim.
He enters 2026 with one year and $20 million left on his contract, making a trade incredibly difficult without attaching a significant amount of money to simply dump him onto another franchise's roster. A release definitely appears to be in the cards, a reasonable outcome for a player who has consistently failed to produce at even a league-average level, posting just 1.1 cumulative Wins Above Replacement with the club.
With the 2025 season looking more and more like his last in Philadelphia, the few big moments Castellanos produced in his Phillies tenure will likely forever be overshadowed by his inability to match the sky-high expectations he joined the franchise with.