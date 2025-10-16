Stay or Go: Should Phillies Bring Back Ranger Suarez?
It's not often that an all-time great playoff pitcher hits the open free agent market, but it's an occurrence that the Philadelphia Phillies will have to manage in just a handful of weeks.
After spending the first eight seasons of his career in Philadelphia, left-handed starter Ranger Suarez is slated to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career. The 30-year-old southpaw is projected to receive a massive contract in the offseason, with Spotrac listing his market value at $161 million+ across a potential six-year deal.
With multiple important players set to become free agents, including National League MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber, keeping Suarez in Philadelphia long-term is nearly impossible to accomplish without a flurry of corresponding moves.
Plenty of arguments have been devised for either the re-signing of the fan favorite or the eventual looking elsewhere if he leaves. As free agency creeps closer, Suarez has emerged as one of the most controversial aspects of the Philadelphia offseason as to whether or not the team should all-out press to have him stay in the red pinstripes.
The Verdict: Stay, But Have Backup Plan
Suarez boasts one of the best postseason Earned Run Averages in MLB history and is a beacon of stability and consistency.
For a team that has struggled heavily with maintaining high-level production, especially when the calendar turns to October, retaining a player who has proven that no moment is too big makes too much sense. Suarez has spent his entire career with Philadelphia and has cemented himself in Phillies history with several memorable performances, including recording the final out to send the club to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
With that being said, the pitching market in recent years has blown up to an almost unimaginable level. With plenty of teams always seeking rotation help, as well as Suarez's continued postseason dominance, the price tag on the lefty could get uncomfortable quite quickly.
If the offers start to get too ludicrous, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski must be prepared to pivot. The internal rotation options are good enough to hold down the fort until Zack Wheeler returns from his injury, and top prospect Andrew Painter is expected to push for a roster spot as he works all the way back from his UCL surgery.
The soon-to-be available options for starting pitching, while expensive, are plentiful. From Dylan Cease to Michael King, to Shane Bieber and more, losing Suarez wouldn't be a doomsday situation. Dombrowski displayed his savviness just last offseason in trading for Jesus Luzardo, and a more creative move may be more strategically beneficial than simply inking Suarez to a new, much more expensive deal.