Phillies Outfielder Predicted To Have Massive Season in Power Department
The Philadelphia Phillies are off to a strong start this season, with the franchise looking to prove they are one of the best in the National League once again.
After a tough end to the year in the playoffs, the Phillies came into the 2025 campaign with high expectations once again.
Despite some rumblings about shaking up their core, Philadelphia remained intact and didn’t panic. This was likely the right decision considering their success in recent years.
This offseason, the Phillies added a couple of notable players in free agency to help strengthen some areas of weakness.
In the bullpen, the addition of Jordan Romano comes with some really high upside if he can regain his All-Star form.
Furthermore, Philadelphia added Jesus Luzardo to the starting rotation, creating one of the best units in baseball.
In addition to the moves to bolster the pitching staff, the Phillies also made a move to help an outfield that really struggled in the postseason.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about one bold prediction for each team in the MLB. For the Phillies, he predicted that outfielder Max Kepler would hit 30 home runs in what would be a monster year.
“He now moves to Citizens Bank Park which was the fifth-best home run park a year ago, and a 30-homer season would make him one of the steals of the winter on a one-year, $10 million deal," he wrote.
The signing of Kepler was an interesting move by Philadelphia this winter. With a need for help on offense in the outfield, he certainly could help in that department. However, staying on the field has been an issue for the 32-year-old.
When healthy, Kepler has been able to be an excellent hitter in the league and the Phillies will be hoping that he can stay on the field and be a positive contributor.
While 2024 was a down year, the slugger slashed .260/.332/.484 with 24 home runs and 66 RBI in 2023.
If he can replicate a season like that in 2025, the offense of the Phillies will be scary.
While hitting the 30-home run mark is not an easy task, the 32-year-old has been able to accomplish it once in his career back in 2019.
The move to Citizens Bank Park should help him once again find his power stroke as one of the best hitter’s ballparks in the league.
While there is certainly a lot of potential for a great season, Kepler must stay on the field. He hasn’t totaled over 130 games played since 2019, which is certainly a concern.
However, if the slugger can play around 140 games for Philadelphia, hitting 30 home runs is certainly a reasonable feat.