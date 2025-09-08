Phillies Placing Alec Bohm on Injured List Could Give Him Much Needed Reset
The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to lock up a National League East title as the calendar has turned to the final month of the regular season, sitting comfortably on top of the division and inching closer and closer to getting it done.
While the goals for the year go beyond the first back-to-back divisional titles in 15 years, there is no doubt that they want to do just that in order to put themselves in the best position possible in October. On Monday afternoon though, Phillies fans found out their team is going to have to try to lock it down shorthanded for at least the next couple of weeks.
The entire left side of the infield for Philadelphia is going to be out as the team placed both star shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm on the 10-day injured list. For Turner, losing him now to the hamstring strain he's dealing with is a rough development during what has been by far his best season with the Phillies.
Bohm on the other hand has struggled this year, and the last couple of weeks in particular have been ugly. Manager Rob Thomson shed some light on the left shoulder pain the 29-year-old has been dealing with, and according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), the injury does not sound extremely serious.
"Bohm has played through left shoulder pain, Thomson said, and the team decided to give him time to recover," Gelb wrote, adding that he should be back in the 10 days for Philadelphia. "Bohm has a cyst in his shoulder that will need to be drained, according to team sources, and he’ll be treated with an injection."
Bohm Being Out For Phillies Gives Him Chance to Reset Before Playoffs
Whether or not it's related to the injury or not is unknown, but Bohm has been struggling badly over the last couple weeks. In his last 12 games, the 2024 All-Star has slashed .191/.220/.255 and has struck out at a high clip.
He's just not seeing the ball well right now, and that combined with shoulder pain is far from ideal to try to make an impact at the plate. Giving Bohm a chance to sit down and take both a physical and mental reset ahead of the most important games of the season coming up in a few weeks could wind up being a great thing for both him and the lineup.
After being benched last year in the postseason and riding a roller coaster of highs and lows performance and injury wise in 2025, Bohm feeling good and ready to go when the postseason begins is clearly in the best interest of all parties involved.
Losing him for a critical series against the New York Mets this week stings, but it will be very much worth it if he returns healthy and ready to go for October.