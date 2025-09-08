Phillies NL East Magic Number Could See Significant Drop During Mets Series
The Philadelphia Phillies walked out of Miami with a 5-4 loss at the hands of the Marlins and a magic number that budged only slightly going into this week’s four game series with the New York Mets.
The Phillies (83-60) fell behind, 4-0, after one inning were never able to tie the contest. Trea Turner hit his 15th home run of the season, a solo shot in the sixth inning, before he left the game with an injury. Brandon Marsh had three hits and an RBI. Taijuan Walker went six innings, gave up eight hits and four earned runs before he left the game. He struck out one and walked two.
Now, the Phillies return home to Citizens Bank Park for a four-game series with the New York Mets that starts on Monday. It offers Philadelphia a great opportunity to accelerate its path to the NL East title.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
Entering Sunday’s action, the Phillies’ magic number to win the NL East was 14. The magic number drops every time Philadelphia wins or the New York Mets lose. The Mets lost on Sunday, so Philadelphia’s magic number is 13 going into the series. With four head-to-head games, the Phillies can do the following with each win:
Phillies win one game: magic number drops to 11
Phillies win two games: magic number drops to 9
Phillies win three games: magic number drops to 7
Phillies win four games: magic number drops to 5
The Phillies are also four games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 2 seed in the NL playoffs. That seed comes with a wild-card series bye and home-field advantage in the divisional round. Philly is 5.5 games behind Milwaukee for the No. 1 seed and it seems unlikely the Phillies can track the Brewers down.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 13
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 19
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Sept. 8)
Philadelphia Phillies: 83-60 (lead division)
New York Mets: 76-67 (7.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (19 games): Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.