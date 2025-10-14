Phillies Predicted to Attempt Shocking Infield Shakeup via Trade This Winter
The Philadelphia Phillies are due for some major changes this offseason after coming up short once again early in the playoffs following a huge regular season that saw their second straight division title.
For the last four years of the Rob Thomson era, Philadelphia has been eliminated in heartbreaking fashion at various points of October, and it's time to shake things up. Thomson however is not one of those shakeups, announced on Monday morning as safe for 2026 despite some calling for him to be relieved of his duties.
With numerous free agents and other potential lineup changes though, it is more likely than not that things are going to look very different by the time Opening Day rolls around. Decisions will have to be made by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski on where to spend, but what may be the toughest calls are on players who are actually under contract.
Running it back with the same group without making meaningful changes would be insanity, and Jackson Roberts of Fastball on SI sees the team making a massive change in the infield.
Phillies Projected to Trade Away Bryson Stott in Infield Change
"Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm both have been solid throughout the last few years, but sometimes, good is the enemy of great," Roberts wrote.
"Bohm was heavily involved in trade rumors last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him go with one year left on his rookie contract. But there's a sneaky case to be made that Stott should be moved instead, as he might have more value with three years left on his deal. And the 28-year-old was brutal in the NLDS, going 2-for-13 with no walks or extra-base hits."
Roberts is correct in pointing out how commonplace Bohm trade rumors were last year, and the fact that he only has one more year of team control makes him feel like even more likely of a trade candidate. With that being said, Stott could net a bigger return.
Stott Would Be Bigger Loss to Philadelphia Lineup Than Bohm
When comparing the two infielders, Stott put up a 2.1 bWAR over 147 games compared to a 1.3 mark for Bohm over 120 contests. Offensively, the numbers are similar, but Stott has been the more consistent player over the last couple of years.
A case can be made that the Phillies should look to replace both players rather than just choosing one or the other, but it would be a little bit tougher to replace Stott than Bohm if they were choosing one or the other.
Regardless, it seems almost inevitable that things in the infield are changed, and what that move is going to be remains to be seen. But as hot stove season rapidly approaches and arrives before we know it, these are two names that must be monitored closely in the rumor mill.
Seeing one or both go would be tough for fans to see, but it would be even tougher to see Philadelphia try the same thing again only to fall short for a fifth straight year in 2026.