Phillies Predicted To Sign Top Available Relief Pitcher in MLB Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies are prepared to make some big changes this winter, and Dave Dombrowski has never been afraid to shell out cash if it means landing one of the best players at their position.
After a year which was the best regular season since 2011 that also produced their first NL East title since then, hopes were high that another deep playoff run would end with a World Series championship.
But that idea faded quickly in the NLDS via a four-game domination at the hands of the New York Mets.
While there were numerous disappointing aspects of what was really a complete and utter collapse, perhaps the most unfortunate was the implosion of a bullpen which had really been very solid all year.
In those four games, the Phillies bullpen put up a jaw-droppingly poor 11.37 ERA and gave up four home runs with a WHIP of 2.13.
As some of the more productive players in their bullpen from this past season also hitting the open market, a change could be in the cards.
No change would be better than landing the best possible option out there in San Diego Padres star Tanner Scott.
Ryan Finkelstein of Just Baseball projected Scott to land in Philadelphia on a four-year, $60 million deal.
"If there is one reliever who is going to get paid this winter, it’s Tanner Scott. The former Marlins closer was traded to the Padres at the deadline and continued to thrive as a high-leverage weapon. Whether teams are looking for a new closer, or an elite setup man who can absolutely punish lefties, Scott’s name should be at the top of the list among free agent relievers. As the top closer on the market last year, Josh Hader received a five-year, $95 million deal," he wrote.
Scott is a luxury only a team who feels like they are close to contending for a title should spend on, but the Phillies fit the bill there.
The lefty can be placed in any spot out of the bullpen and should excel coming off a season in which he put up a 1.75 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 72 innings pitched and 22 saves.
While he won't come cheap, he would be worth every penny if he continues to produce at the same level.
If Philadelphia wants a reliable stud they can build their bullpen around for the next decade, Scott could be their man.