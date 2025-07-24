Phillies Pursuing Twins Star Closer at MLB Trade Deadline Could Solve Top Need
It has been a mediocre start to the second half of the season for the Philadelphia Phillies, who continue to battle with the New York Mets for first place in the National League East.
Like for most of the first half, the Phillies and Mets seem like they will be locking horns for the rest of the year to see who can win the NL East.
With a lot of talented teams in the Wild Card chase, winning the division is going to be key.
For Philadelphia, consistency has been an issue for this team throughout the campaign, and that is likely due to some glaring holes on the roster. While the addition of Jesus Luzardo during the winter has worked out very well, their two marquee free agent signings haven’t panned out.
Neither Jordan Romano nor Max Kepler has been close to expectations, leaving two problems for the Phillies to address at the trade deadline. With a chance to win this season, getting aggressive to make improvements will be a must.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the ideal blueprint for the Phillies at the trade deadline being to pursue trades within the American League Central, highlighted by going after Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran.
“Closer RHP Jhoan Durán definitely wouldn't come cheap with two years of arbitration eligibility remaining, but what a deadline prize that would be for the Phillies.”
It is no secret that Philadelphia is going to be pursuing help for its bullpen at the trade deadline.
This unit has been in the bottom half of the league in terms of ERA, and their best pitcher is still suspended and will be ineligible for the playoffs.
With improving the bullpen being a must, the team recently signed veteran David Robertson. The 40-year-old is coming off a strong year with the Texas Rangers but remained unsigned until this point.
While Robertson should be able to help as a high-leverage arm, the team is still in need of a lockdown closer for the ninth inning.
When looking at Duran from the Twins, he would be a significant splash for the Phillies. The 28-year-old was certainly deserving of being an All-Star this season with a 1.94 ERA and 15 saves.
Due to the star right-hander being under team control, it would take a significant trade package to acquire him. Philadelphia does have the assets to get a deal done, and adding Duran would solve their biggest problem heading into the stretch run.
