Phillies' Ranger Suarez Compared to Former Philadelphia Star
Following Wednesday night's action, the Philadelphia Phillies are still just one game back of the New York Yankees for the best record in baseball. They have been dominant from the start of the season and have shown no signs of slowing down.
Ranger Suarez has been a massive part of the success that the Phillies have had. He has become the ace of the team and has been nearly unbeatable all season long.
While rumors continue to swirl ahead of the late-July MLB trade deadline, Philadelphia feels good about where it's at. No moves are needed. They may be wanted, but they won't be made out of necessity.
That's a great situation to be in at this stage of the season.
As the season moves towards July, Suarez has been lights out. In fact, he's now received a comparison from Phillies manager Rob Thomson to a former Philadelphia superstar.
In a recent quote, Thomson compared Suarez and his game to that of Cole Hamels.
Hamels is set to retire with the franchise on Friday in a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park. While he may not be playing baseball anymore, he actually still has a residence in the area of the city.
“Great stuff, great change-up. I guess a lot like Ranger. He can really locate the change-up and keep you off balance. And a great athlete.”
Earning a comparison to a franchise legend like Hamels is no easy task. Suarez has won the right to that comparison with consistently great performances.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Suarez has started in 15 games. He has compiled a 10-1 record to go along with a 1.75 ERA, a 0.89 WHIP, and a 5.0 K/BB ratio. Very few pitchers are playing better than him right now.
At 28 years old, it's expecetd that the Phillies could look to get a contract extension done with their ace in the near future.
Hopefully, the 28-year-old lefty can keep up his dominant performance throughout the remainder of the season. If he can, he'll put Philadelphia in a great place to compete for a World Series.
Regardless of the outcome of the season, Suarez has proven to the entire league that he needs to be mentioned among the elite. He's legitimate and he's ready to keep leading the Phillies to wins.