Phillies Reveal Interest in Retaining Fan-Favorite Slugger Kyle Schwarber
The Philadelphia Phillies hold a narrow lead over the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East division. It seems the NL East divisional race is going to come down to the wire as we approach the final stretch of the season. The Phillies would not be in the position they are without their veteran slugger, Kyle Schwarber.
After winning the All-Star game for the National League by going 3-for-3 in the home run derby swing off, Schwarber continued his dominance on Saturday. The left-handed hitter smashed a grand slam to give Philadelphia the lead, and eventually the win over the Los Angeles Angels.
Schwarber is now slashing .251/.382/.563 with 32 home runs, 74 RBI and a 3.2 bWAR through all of the team's 98 games played this year.
The bad news for the Phillies is Schwarber will be a free agent once the season ends. However, the good news is the 32-year-old would like to stay in Philadelphia.
"Just really enjoying a fanbase that cares about their team so much to want to win, and they're jumping up and down ready to explode -- and then they do. You just take it in. Those are the things that you just really do enjoy -- those moments," Schwarber said, via Paul Casella of MLB.com
As much as he loves Philadelphia, the slugger could be swayed to sign elsewhere if multiple teams are able to bid on him. This means Dave Dombrowski and John Middleton have to work to give him a solid deal if he is going to stay with the Phillies.
Still, the mutual interest is something to be optimistic about.
Manager Rob Thomson and two-time MVP Bryce Harper have both stated the imprortance that Schwarber brings to the team, as well.
“I don't know where we'd be without him," Thompson said, per Casella of MLB.com.
"I think management knows that; I think [president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski] knows that as well. They've got to make the best decision for our team. If he's in those plans -- obviously, he should be here," Harper went on to say, "He's been great for us. He's our leader. … He's one of the best teammates I've ever had, ever been around."
As for the contract discussions, they are not something that is going to be had right now. Philadelphia is in the midst of trying to win the NL East crown for the second consecutive year, and all the focus has to be on the field.
"To be honest with you, it's probably something you just wait until the end [of the season]. You just want to feel like you're pouring everything you have into your team, and you don't want to be distracted by anything else," Schwarber said.
The Phillies are trying to make it back to the World Series for the second time since 2022. Schwarber understands the importance of not letting contract distractions get in the way of that.
However, if Philadelphia allows him to reach the open market, they could get into a bidding war with another team. A bidding war that the Phillies might not win.
At 32 years old, and as a primary designated hitter, Schwarber is still going to demand a healthy amount of AAV in his next contract. The only question is whether or not the Phillies are willing to give it to him.
For now, the focus is on winning, and all the contract negotiations will happen late. But it is a great sign that there is mutual interest between the two parties.
