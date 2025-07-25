Phillies Slugger Bryce Harper Youngest Active Player With 350 Home Runs
The Philadelphia Phillies just took a series victory over the Boston Red Sox and first baseman Bryce Harper hit a career milestone with his 350th home run.
In what turned into an extra-inning duel on Wednesday with the Red Sox, the 32-year-old was able to blast a ball 439 feet into right field at the bottom of the first following a two-run homer from Kyle Schwarber.
That home run made him the youngest active player in baseball to reach 350 home runs.
The former No. 1 overall pick of the Washington Nationals has been one of the Phillies' best acquisitions since he was signed during free agency at the end of the 2018 season toa. $330 million deal.
Since joining the organization Harper has hit 166 home runs and drive in nearly 500 RBI in exactly 800 games. He missed a significant portion of the 2022 season with an injury that eventually required Tommy John surgery.
Harper has been playing in the Majors since making his debut with the Nationals back in April of 2012. He spent half of his career with the Nats and and over half of his homers (184) came in one of their uniforms.
The slugger isn't just known for hitting home runs. In the course of his career he has played in 1,727 career games and slashed .281/.389/.521 which makes his average OPS over .900. In addition to his 350 homers he has over 1,000 in both RBI and drawn walks.
This season he is posting a slash line just below average, but it appears that he is getting hot at just the right time.
In the last 15 games he is slashing .328/.418/.741 bringing his OPS well over 1.000.
Philadelphia is searching for its 60th win on the season as the Phillies sit at 58-44 overall and a half-game behind the New York Mets in their division. The Phillies begin a road trip against the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox on Friday that ends the month of July.
