Phillies Star Alec Bohm Will Officially Compete in 2024 Home Run Derby
Because the Philadelphia Phillies have been such an elite team throughout the year, they have dominated the early All-Star voting and plenty of players will start and participate.
That includes their rising star, Alec Bohm, who finally seems to have reached his potential after getting drafted No. 3 overall in 2018.
His journey has not been one without ups and downs, but after emerging as one of the best young players in the game, he has an opportunity to truly introduce himself as a premier third baseman during All-Star festivities after earning the first starting nod of his career.
Bohm is going to take full advantage of this week as it was confirmed he'll be participating in the 2024 Home Run Derby.
Not known for his power, having only hit 11 homers on the season, he is no stranger to this type of competition since he previously won the Coastal Plain League derby. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, he'll have the same pitcher throwing to him on the big stage this summer as he did during that event., Scott Wingo.
Bohm will be the eighth Phillies player to ever compete in this competition, joining Jim Thome (2004), Bobby Abreu (2005), Ryan Howard (2006-07, 2009), Chase Utley (2008), Rhys Hoskins (2018), and Kyle Schwarber (2022).
Abreu and Howard are the only players to have won it with Philadelphia during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.
The youngster will certainly be viewed as a longshot considering his lack of raw home run numbers. The most he's ever hit in a season is 20, which occurred last year.
Still, when Bohm connects he has pop.
Four of his 11 blasts have gone 415 feet or more with nine having an exit velocity of 101.9 mph or better. The longest homer he hit was 427 feet on June 30, so he's heating up at the right time for this Home Run Derby.