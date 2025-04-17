Phillies Star Has Cryptic Response When Asked About Playing in World Baseball Classic
The Philadelphia Phillies and this fan base aren't looking ahead past this season.
It feels like this has to be the year if they're going to win a World Series with this group, especially based on the ages of many core players on the roster.
But Team USA doesn't have that luxury, and when Mark DeRosa was named the manager for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, he wasted little time reaching out to players regarding their interest in the event, while also naming New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge the team captain.
Bryce Harper wasn't able to compete in the 2023 version after recruiting stars around Major League Baseball to the roster because he underwent Tommy John surgery.
Certainly he wants to compete this one, right?
"We'll see," he said, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Harper has been vocal about bringing baseball back to the Olympics, something that will happen in 2028 with Dodger Stadium officially being revealed as the venue.
"The Olympics is the goal," Harper stated to Lauber.
Perhaps when the two-time NL MVP was younger he would have been able to freely commit to both international events while also still being the best player on a championship-contending team during the regular season.
But now at 33 years old, avoiding the World Baseball Classic that will take place in March during what is normally a ramp-up period for Major League players, might help him play longer and achieve his goal of competing in the Olympics.
"I just want to figure out this year and we'll go from there," he added.
It will be interesting to see what comes out of this.
Harper is the best option available at first base for Team USA during the 2026 WBC, but they aren't void of talent at that position that would put the slugger in a tough spot if he ultimately turned down the invite.
How the Phillies do this season will also likely play a factor.
It's much easier to focus on things outside of his professional obligation to Philadelphia if they win a World Series title.