Phillies Star Slugger Progressing Nicely in Rehab, Could Return Soon
As the Philadelphia Phillies look to create some space in the National League East standings, they have received some good news about their star slugger potentially returning soon.
Even though this season has had some ups and downs, they are still proving to be one of the best teams in the NL even without Bryce Harper for what has become a solid stretch of time.
The two-time NL MVP has been out since the beginning of June with a wrist injury, but his return seems like it is right around the corner.
While there was some hope about coming off the injured list over the weekend against the Atlanta Braves, it seems like the series against the San Diego Padres to start the week might be more likely.
Getting Harper back will be a massive boost for the lineup with the slugger’s ability to be a gamechanger.
So far this campaign, the 32-year-old has slashed .258/.368/.446 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. While the numbers aren’t quite up to the level that he is accustomed to, he can get hot and go on a run quickly.
With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Philadelphia will likely be seeking some upgrades for their lineup. However, getting their star back will help them before that potentially happens to balance the team a bit more.
While a return against the division rival would have been nice, the series with the Padres is also important one in terms of NL standings down the road.
Hopefully, there are no setbacks and Harper is back in the batting order on Monday.
