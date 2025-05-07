Phillies Star’s Turnaround Punctuated With First Home Run of Season
Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm was one of the biggest disappointments in baseball though the first weeks of the season.
He was struggling mightily at the plate, a concerning sign after his production fell off a cliff in the second half of the 2024 season. Bohm was unable to replicate his stellar performance in the first half that led to him being an All-Star for the first time in his career.
Is Alec Bohm Finally Finding His Groove?
Taking into consideration that slump carrying over into 2025, there were some concerns surrounding the young third baseman.
Through April 21, he was still hitting under .200, but signs of a turnaround were present. He was in the midst of what turned out to be a 10-game hitting streak, bumping his batting average to .230 before it was snapped.
“I tend to just hit and just keep hitting until I figure it out,” Bohm said via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com following Tuesday’s 8-4 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays. “It’s just a really big 'feel' thing. I think when you kind of base your confidence off results, it’s really hard to lose that feel. I think, for me, I just show up every day and just hit, hit, hit and keep hitting.”
He has really begun to find his groove over the last few weeks. Bohm has a .327 batting average and .832 OPS over his last 14 games.
Punctuating this hot streak was his long awaited first home run of the season on Tuesday night against the Rays at Steinbrenner Field.
It was the first home run he has hit since Sept. 20, getting the proverbial monkey off his back. A single later in the contest gave him multiple hits in back-to-back games for the third time this year.
“You get to this point of the season without playing very well, it feels good to start producing a little bit,” Bohm said.
With his production and confidence on the rise, the team has begun to find success in the win column more consistently as well.
The Phillies have won six out of their last eight games with Bohm’s emergence helping get what was an inconsistent offense at times off the ground. They are now 20-15 overall, only two games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.
With his OPS rising 73 points over the last three games, Bohm’s numbers are starting to turn around in a big way.
“I feel like I’ve been doing all the right things,” Bohm said. “Obviously, it’s really easy to get caught up just looking at the scoreboard and saying, ‘Oh, he’s having a bad year.’ The numbers are the numbers, and they don’t necessarily define who we are each day. I feel like I’ve been having good at-bats and hitting the ball hard and doing all the things I’m supposed to be doing. I think it’s all coming together.”
If he can keep up this production, it is only a matter of time until he starts moving back up the batting order. After starting the season in the 3-hole, he hit his first home run out of the No. 8 spot.
It is going to take more than one long ball for manager Rob Thomson to make another change to the lineup, but Bohm beginning to heat up is a good thing for the team.