Phillies Tabbed 'Surprise Trade Destination' For Cy Young Winner on Trade Block
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to begin the 2026 MLB season without ace Zack Wheeler and potentially impending free agent southpaw Ranger Suarez, leaving legitimate questions about the future of their starting rotation.
The team's pitching has continued to be one of their lone bright spots in recent postseason play, but the rotation is always an area that clubs look to raise the ceiling of.
With a payroll already among the highest in the league and a pitching market that continues to hand out top-dollar contracts like they're league minimum deals, the Phillies could look to the trade market to bolster one of MLB's best rotations.
In a piece published by Bleacher Report on Monday morning, analyst Tim Kelly detailed some of the top potential suitors for an elite starter who has found his way onto the trade market.
Phillies Named Trade Destination for Tarik Skubal
With recent reports coming out about the potential availability of 2024 Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, smoke around a future trade continues to grow.
"Acquiring Skubal to join a rotation with Cristopher Sánchez and Zack Wheeler would give the Phillies a rotation that could rival their vaunted 2011 quartet of Roy Halladay, Cliff Lee, Cole Hamels and Roy Oswalt, particularly if Aaron Nola bounces back next season," Kelly said.
"The Phillies are on this list because they have young prospects in Painter, Justin Crawford and Aidan Miller who could entice the Tigers. Alec Bohm is a change-of-scenery candidate who could make sense as a secondary piece going back to Detroit if it isn't comfortable with Colt Keith, Jace Jung and Zach McKinstry at the hot corner next season."
Kelly ranked the Phillies seventh on the list of suitors, and while he said them landing the All-Star lefty would be unlikely, he wouldn't rule it out.
Potential Dombrowski Gamechanger?
Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has never been one to shy away from big moves, especially ones that force him to get uncomfortable. He's dished out plenty of major contracts, and his recent acquisitions of starter Jesus Luzardo and closer Jhoan Duran have proven that he's still willing to part with prospects to improve the MLB club.
Skubal being on the move isn't a likely outcome, especially with the Tigers coming just one game from the ALCS. However, with just one year remaining of team control and a historic next contract on the horizon, the smaller-market Detroit management could opt to move their star pitcher in favor of a wealth of MLB and future assets.
With four straight years of playoff heartbreak and a handful of top prospects at his disposal, among others, Dombrowski could view this offseason as a final stand to push the current Phillies' core over the top.
The price for Skubal would be astronomical despite only a year left on his deal, but it would be unwise to put such a game-changing move past one of MLB's most high-rolling front offices.