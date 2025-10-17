Phillies Proposed Trade Could Turn Major Concern into Strength Next Season
The Philadelphia Phillies head into the offseason with big changes on the horizon after yet another early disappointing playoff exit, this time being eliminated in the NLDS for the second consecutive season.
With a ton of free agents set to hit the open market and it becoming more clear than ever that the group as currently constructed is not going to get it done, there will be a new look lineup going into Opening Day next season put together by Dave Dombrowski.
One of the positional groups which is a particular concern is the catcher spot as J.T. Realmuto gets set to become a free agent. Though Philadelphia seems to be in a spot where they have to keep him due to no viable backup plan, perhaps there's a trade to be worked out which could allow them to move on.
If the Phillies want to get younger and more offensively productive at the spot, the free agent market is thin and they will have to make a blockbuster deal. Former MLB GM Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) gave a very interesting proposal in naming Colorado Rockies All-Star Hunter Goodman as someone they could go get.
Phillies Linked by Bowden to Rockies Star Hunter Goodman
"The trade market could provide the Phillies with an avenue for an upgrade at catcher, with potential younger targets who can help both in the short and long-term," Bowden wrote. "The Rockies will have a new head of baseball operations and that person will be looking to wheel-and-deal. Hunter Goodman is only 26 years old and was their only All-Star last year. He hit .278 with 31 homers this year for Colorado, and if the Phillies were willing to do a quantity-for-quality-type deal, perhaps the teams could match up."
A young, controllable catcher who is raking and just starting to breakout as a true star would not come cheap by any means in a trade, but with the Rockies stuck in a full rebuild for likely the next half decade, perhaps Goodman can realistically be had by Philadelphia.
Goodman Would Be Perfect Fit for Phillies
Not only would Goodman allow Philadelphia to have a natural conclusion to the Realmuto era without having to pay him more than he's worth due to sheer desperation, but he would also provide a significant upgrade to the lineup.
In what was his really first full MLB season following stints both in 2023 and 2024, Goodman slashed a very impressive .278/.323/.520 with 31 home runs and 91 RBI over 144 games, collecting a bWAR of 3.7. Obviously, it was a mess of a season for Colorado, but 26-year-old was one of the lone bright spots and experienced a legitimate breakout.
If the Phillies think the big year for Goodman is beyond just a one-year abirration and actually representative of the caliber player he is, going all in to get him would be worth it.
Not only would Goodman provide new and fresh life to an aging lineup, he represents a legitimate improvement at a position where power is hard to come by. If the Rockies even think about trading their catcher, Philadelphia should be the first ones to call.