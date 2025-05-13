Phillies Top Trade Target May Actually Get Traded by Red Sox After All
The baseball world has been awaiting the Philadelphia Phillies making a blockbuster trade for some time now and the perfect candidate may just become available.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) went over all of the recent updates to the Rafael Devers-Boston Red Sox drama and shockingly added that a trade involving the superstar "isn't all that far-fetched."
That's usually not the case for a "face of the franchise" type of player that signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract just last year. It's clear that the two sides have a fractured relationship after a few months of turmoil.
How Rafael Devers, Red Sox Relationship Fractured
It started when the Red Sox asked Devers to move off of third base when they signed Alex Bregman. It was an understandable ask given that Devers isn't the best defender and Bregman is a gold glove winner, but the slugger still wasn't happy about it.
After moving to designated hitter, Devers has now been asked if he is open to moving to first base in the middle of the season with new injuries to worry about. It would be a hard transition to make in the middle of the year, given that he has never played the position before.
Boston and Devers clearly aren't getting along great right now and the team might just decided that it is time to move on and get a trade haul in return.
They would absolutely get a lot back for him and the Phillies have no excuse to not be in the middle of those talks.
The 28-year-old would be yet another impact bat to this lineup that is already postseason-ready. They have just been waiting for that piece to make them a World Series-winner.
Devers would also be a young cornerstone in an aging roster, which could extend Philadelphia's window.
So far this season, he has posted a .280/.398/.490 slash line with seven home runs and 31 RBI. His walk rate has also shot up to 16.2% as he has an AL-leading 31 walks drawn.
He had an incredibly slow start to the year after all of the offseason drama, but has found his groove again.
In the past 15 games alone, he has posted a .424/.514/.763 slash line with five home runs and 17 RBI.
The Phillies have said that they want to keep a hold of their top prospects, but Devers is the type of guy that would be worth shifting that mentality for.