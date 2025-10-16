Phillies Make Wild Additional Decision on Manager Rob Thomson's Future
The Philadelphia Phillies suffered yet another early postseason exit, this time for the fourth year in a row in the Rob Thomson era.
2025 always felt like the final chance for this group as currently constructed to chase a World Series ring, as numerous stars prepare to hit free agency and the team likely looks different next year. After another first round exit, many openly wondered whether or not this could mean the end of manager Rob Thomson's tenure.
That question was answered earlier this week when news broke Thomson -- who was already signed through 2026 -- was being retained. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski took it a step further during his end of season press conference on Thursday though.
Dombrowski Reveals Phillies Plan to Extend Thomson Beyond 2026
"I do think at some point we talked, I would look at adding another year to his contract at some point this winter time," Dombrowski said on Thomson's deal. "There's just been so many other things we've had to tackle in the meantime that it hasn't been the highest priority for him nor us, but we will hopefully do that sometime in the winter time."
Fans who wanted Thomson gone knew the process was going to be made difficult by the fact Dombrowski extended him last year through 2026, and now the team is doubling down and making it clear their belief in the veteran skipper.
Whether or not this is actually the right decision remains to be seen, but it seems Philadelphia has not and is not wavering in having Thomson's back. For better or worse, Thomson has some real job security with the team right now.
Should Phillies Be Keeping Thomson?
Keeping Thomson for 2026 and letting him finish out the extension he had already signed -- while questionable itself -- is at least understandable. Extending his deal another season following back-to-back early playoff exits where bullpen mismanagement has been a key reason why is a downright head-scratcher.
Philadelphia under Thomson has established itself as a serious contender in the National League, but in what will be a new era roster wise next season, it would have made a lot of sense to have a fresh new voice leading the clubhouse as well.
The Phillies are going to have to figure out how to get over that hump next season while keeping a manager who some argue has been a major reason why they have not been able to do that.
And rather than entering next season on the hot seat after falling short of the goal in every campaign of his tenure, Thomson will enter 2026 likely with a fresh new deal and the full and complete backing of the organization.
Perhaps that level of security -- and some new faces on the field next year -- can allow the results to change next time around.