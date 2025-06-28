Recent Comments by Kyle Tucker Makes Phillies' Chances of Signing Him Seem Slim
The Philadelphia Phillies didn't go after Juan Soto this past offseason, and based on the record-setting contract he received, it's easy to see why the organization didn't extend themselves further when it comes to their payroll.
However, following the 2025 campaign, there are expected to be some massive changes to this roster with Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Ranger Suarez scheduled to hit free agency while the one-year deals others signed during the winter will also come off the books.
With president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski trying to keep this championship window open as long as possible, many are clamoring for him to solve the Phillies' longstanding outfield issues by going after Kyle Tucker on the open market.
This season, the star outfielder is proving he's one of the best players in the sport.
After getting shipped to the Chicago Cubs, the 28-year-old is confirming that he's in his prime right now, entering Saturday's action with a .283/.391/.520 slash line, 16 homers and 49 RBI through 81 games, putting up an OPS+ that's 61 points above the league average.
Tucker would be a massive upgrade for Philadelphia, but if they want to land him, they will have to open up their checkbook since he's expected to get $400 million or more.
The other hurdle they have to overcome is beating out the incumbent Cubs.
Chicago has done a great job of embracing their new slugger and making him feel at home, something that's shone through in his previous comments. However, what Tucker recently said could have Phillies fans nervous about their changes to woo the star to them.
"I think we have a great group of people here. I think facilities-wise and everything's really nice, so it's been a great organization that I've been part of this year," Tucker said, per Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network. "So I think there's a good foundation here for success, not just this year, but afterwards."
That last part is what should catch the eye of Philadelphia.
Is Tucker hinting at an extension with the Cubs?
Both parties have been quiet when it comes to getting an extension worked out, which is not surprising since it seemed like Tucker was planning to hit free agency all along.
But the part about having success beyond the 2025 season is notable, and it could make it more challenging for the Phillies to land the superstar outfielder who could be paired with Bryce Harper and Trea Turner for years to come as cornerstones of this franchise.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.