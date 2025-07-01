Red-Hot Phillies Hit 50-Win Mark, Stay Among MLB’s Best
The Philadelphia Phillies are now one of four teams in the Majors to reach 50 wins-joining the Detroit Tigers, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Houston Astros.
After the return of their star Bryce Harper they took a win over the San Diego Padres to close out the month of June. To make it even sweeter, it was a shut out win 4-0.
The Phillies finished the month 13-10 as they dealt with injuries to their veteran pitcher Aaron Nola and first-baseman Harper. They took five series wins, but were also swept twice by the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the Houston Astros.
Currently, they have the second-best record in the National League behind the Dodgers as the only two to reach 50 so far on the season.
The Phillies are currently leading the NL East over the New York Mets, but just barely. The Mets are hot on their tail just two games behind, but are currently on a three game losing streak and 3-7 in the last 10.
On the year Philadelphia is sitting in the top 10 in a few important hitting statistics. They are eighth in both batting average and total hits with a .254 average and 733 hits. Their best category currently is on-base percentage, where they are splitting third and fourth with the Arizona Diamondbacks at .329.
Their pitching staff is doing phenomenally this year. They sit second on the year, behind the Houston Astros, in strikeouts with 785. They’ve walked the seventh fewest batters and are tied for third with the most saves (only two behind the Padres and the Dodgers).
Philly is starting the month finishing a series against the Padres at home and then the Cincinnati Reds before traveling to San Francisco to take on the Giants. They won’t take on the Mets until the postseason is approaching (mid-September), and it seems that it will be a battle until the very end to see who is taking the division title.
