Report: Chicago White Sox Sign Former Phillie Vince Velasquez

The rummages coming out of Philadelphia Phillies' camp haven't been entirely encouraging. However, there was one piece of news that Phillies fans could relish in today.

While it wasn't the signing of a superstar free agent, FanSided's Robert Murray reported that former thorn in the Phillies' side Vince Velasquez had signed a deal with the Chicago White Sox, meaning he would officially not be returning to Philadelphia for 2022.

The details of the contract are unknown at this time, as well as what Velasquez's exact role will be with the club. Chicago's starting rotation currently consists of Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Dallas Keuchel and Michael Kopech, after the departure of Carlos Rodón to the San Francisco Giants on a two-year deal.

Velasquez has some bullpen experience, so it's possible that the White Sox place him there for the time being.

The 29-year-old spent 2021 between the Phillies and San Diego Padres, whom he signed with in September following his release by Philadelphia. In 94.1 innings pitched, Velasquez posted a 6.30 ERA, 101 strikeouts, and a 4.7 BB/9.

Velasquez made his Phillies debut in April 2016. He got off to a hot start, even fanning 16 batters in a 3-0 win over the Padres on April 14, 2016. That would be Vince's peak, for it was a rollercoaster of a career in red pinstripes for the next 4.5 seasons.

With Philadelphia possibly being without Ranger Suárez and Zach Eflin to begin the season, a reunion with Velasquez wasn't out of the realm of possibility. But with this signing, Phillies fans can at least take solace in the fact that Velasquez is no longer their problem.

