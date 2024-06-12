Report: Phillies Showing Trade Interest in Controversial Veteran
Despite their impressive 45-20 record, the Philadelphia Phillies will look to improve at the trade deadline.
There aren't many areas they need to improve, as they have one of the best rotations and lineups in baseball. However, just like every contending team, there are moves they could make to put them over the top.
Whether they look for a star or moves on the margin, the Phillies are expected to be active.
According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Philadelphia has an interest in Tommy Pham. Bowden also wrote that they have some interest in a relief pitcher.
"The Phillies have been the National League’s best team but aren’t resting on their laurels. They’re looking to improve their overall outfield and have interest in... Tommy Pham... It’s believed they could also add a reliever."
Pham, currently with the Chicago White Sox, is almost certainly going to be traded. The right-hander didn't find a deal until late in the offseason, which came as a surprise to many. He landed with the worst team in baseball, but that decision will likely end up with him getting traded to a contender.
He's been a bit controversial at points throughout his career. There's no doubt that guys would want him in the locker room, as he's a competitor and wants to win.
But he did slap Joc Pederson in 2022 and has made comments to fans in the past. Saying things to fans isn't unheard of, as many get too comfortable with players and say things they have no business saying.
Slapping Pederson definitely wasn't the right thing to do, especially over a fantasy football league dispute.
36-years-old, the talent is clear on the offensive end, which is the important part.
His 11-year big league career has seen him produce in many different situations, and his 2024 season is right up there for another productive season. He's currently slashing .280/.331/.402 with an OPS + of 109.
Pham also has playoff experience that's valuable to the Phillies, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat Philadelphia in the NLCS last season.
Considering he signed a one-year deal, the package shouldn't cost much for Dave Dombrowski and the front office.
The White Sox need any and all young talent they can find, so perhaps the asking price is high, but someone his age and on his contract shouldn't require moving one of the better prospects in the system.