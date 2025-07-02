Should Phillies Engage in Trade Discussions With Diamondbacks for Two Stars?
The Philadelphia Phillies are expected to be one of the most aggressive teams when the trade deadline comes along now in just a few short weeks with the calendar hitting July.
After some rough patches early in the year, the Phillies are playing great baseball and look the part of a team capable of making some real noise once again in October despite the fact that they have fallen short in each of the last three years.
If Philadelphia can make the right moves at the deadline, they could put themselves in a position where they have a chance to get back to the Fall Classic after falling short there just a couple of years back.
The Phillies need both help in the lineup and in the bullpen, and while much of the energy has been focused on which reliever they could add, perhaps they could kill two birds with one stone and pull off a trade that provides them in both areas.
"All in" can mean a couple of different things, but if Philadelphia is really all in and willing to deal from their pool of elite prospects, one interesting trade idea with the Arizona Diamondbacks is making the rounds.
Alex Coll, a sports radio producer in Philadelphia, raised the possibility of the Phillies making a deal with Arizona that includes both third base slugger Eugenio Suarez and veteran reliever Shelby Miller, but the return included highly regarded young pitcher Mick Abel plus more.
Through the first five starts of his career, Abel has pitched to a 3.47 ERA and has impressed both his fans and teammates, looking like a potential future All-Star caliber hurler.
With that being said, the greatest strength of this team is starting pitching, and if president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wants to balance things out, it's not an insane idea to trade Abel away in order to put the finishing touches on a World Series roster.
Both Miller and Suarez will be free agents after the year which raises the question how much Philadelphia should be willing to give up for one-year rentals.
However they are also both enjoying arguably the best seasons of impressive careers, and there is no question they make this team better.
A defensive alignment which could see Bryce Harper return to the outfield for this season only as well as Alec Bohm moving to first to make room for Suarez was proposed by Coll in the replies, something which could make a lot of sense.
Parting with someone like Abel would be an absolutely brutal blow, but if the Phillies are serious about winning a championship this year -- and they certainly should be -- then this is the kind of deal which could make it happen.
