This Future Phillies Star Could Emerge as Baseball’s Next Top Prospect
Having a system with baseball’s No. 1 prospect is one of those honorifics that shows that the general manager and scouting staff did the job right.
Right now, the No. 1 prospect in the Majors, per Baseball America, is Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony. The highly respected outfielder should get his chance to shine soon.
But who will accept his mantle this time next year? That’s a question the publication sought to answer after it unveiled its updated Top 100 recently.
The site’s staff unveiled seven players it believes have a chance to become baseball’s No. 1 prospect by this time in 2026. Interestingly, a Philadelphia Phillies prospect made the list. But it’s likely not the first prospect that leaps to one’s mind.
It ended up being Phillies catching prospect Eduardo Tait.
Why Eduardo Tait Could be Baseball’s Top Prospect in 2026
He is already in the Baseball America Top 100. From preseason to May he was one of the publication’s biggest risers, as he moved from No. 88 to No. 67.
That’s still a long way from No. 1.
The left-handed hitting catcher has shown a penchant for slugging the ball since he joined the organization in 2023 as an international free agent out of Panama for just $90,000.
This year he started at Class A Clearwater. Through his first 28 games he slashed .284/.331/.517 with six home runs and 21 RBI. In 151 minor-league games the 18-year-old has a .501 slugging percentage.
Yes, he’s just 18 years old. He turns 19 in August.
Baseball America uses its own scouts to evaluate talent, but also speaks to MLB general managers, scouts and coaches to help their evaluations. Josh Norris, who wrote the piece, indicated that Tait’s name came up often with MLB talent evaluators who were impressed with his production given that he’s just 18.
“The lefthanded hitter is capable of jaw-dropping damage, and he’s already produced a max exit velocity of 116.2 mph this season,” Norris wrote. “His 90th percentile mark of 107.9 is the best in the minors among players 18 or younger.”
Those are exit velocity numbers that the Philadelphia staff surely finds intriguing. He’s also developing at a position where the Phillies may need a long-term solution soon. Veteran J.T. Realmuto is in the final year of his contract. He’s also 34 years old.
Tait may not be ready in 2026, given his age. But his arrow is pointing up, as the publication points out, which is why he’s on their radar as baseball’s potential No. 1 prospect in 2026.