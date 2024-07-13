Two New Outfielders Rumored to Be Philadelphia Phillies Trade Targets
The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in their series before the weekend that secured a victory between the two top teams in the National League.
Everything the Phillies have done this year proves that they'll be a team playing deep into October if things go as planned, which has been on display throughout the season and in this matchup. It's still early in the year, and things can change, but there hasn't been a team in baseball that's been as dominant as Philadelphia has been.
With the trade deadline approaching, it leads to even more optimism. If anything, the team should be better in the next few weeks after expected additions, even if they're only marginal moves.
Rumors have suggested they’re big name hunting with Luis Robert Jr. and Jazz Chisholm as trade targets, which was reported again by Jim Bowden of The Athletic on Thursday.
Bowden also mentioned two different options they could pursue in Jake McCarthy and Jacob Young, two outfielders who could make an impact.
"The Phillies have made center field a priority. They have been linked to Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox, Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Marlins, Cody Bellinger of the Cubs, Jake McCarthy of the Diamondbacks and Jacob Young of the Nationals, among others. It will be surprising if they don't land a center fielder by the trade deadline. The Phillies are also canvassing for additional bullpen depth."
Robert is clearly the main prize here, and if the Phillies could find a way to land him, it's a scary thought to think about the lineup this ball club could put together. He's coming off a season where he slashed .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 36 doubles.
Chisholm and Robert bring risk when it comes to the prospects they'd have to move due to their injury history, but there's no debating the type of talent Chisholm is, too. At his best, he's been a 130-plus OPS+ bat who can put together a 25-plus home if he stays healthy.
As for Young, the 24-year-old debuted in 2023, playing decent baseball this campaign. He's currently slashing .255/.315/.631. For a cheaper, depth piece, he's not a bad option for Philadelphia to think about if they aren't comfortable giving up the needed prospects for others.
McCarthy, a Pennsylvania native, has had a sneaky good year, posting a .278/.364/.390 slash line with an OPS+ of 117.