Watch: Philadelphia Phillies Postgame Show Has Epic Meltdown After Humiliating Sweep
April isn't even over yet, but Philadelphia Phillies fans are already hitting the panic button.
Phillies fans are majorly concerned after the team suffered a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Mets this week. Philadelphia has lost four in a row and now sits five games behind the Mets in the NL East standings.
It was a painful trip to Citi Field for the Phillies, who lost two of the three games by only one run. That included the series finale, which Philadelphia frustratingly lost 4-3 in extra innings.
With the Mets surging and the Phillies reeling, there's a growing sense that New York has surpassed Philadelphia and is clearly the better team now.
That was certainly the sentiment on the Phillies' postgame show on NBC Sports following Wednesday's ugly loss, where the studio analysts suffered a major meltdown.
"Completely evident that the New York Mets are a better ballclub than the Philadelphia Phillies," Michael Barkann said to open the show. "You don't sweep a team out of your stadium again and not be a better team. Phillies tried, they gave everything they had. It was not enough."
Ricky Bottalico agreed, adding, "It is what it is. I hate to say it just as much as everybody else, but this Mets team is a better team than the Philadelphia Phillies, especially right now during the season."
Philadelphia has reason to be concerned given the team's recent poor performance against the Mets. The Phillies have now lost nine of their last 11 games against New York dating back to last season (including playoffs), including eight of their last nine games at Citi Field.
The Mets are insanely hot right now, so perhaps Philadelphia just ran into them at the wrong time. They've won 16 of their last 19 games overall and are 12-1 at home this season, so nobody's playing well against them.
Fortunately for the Phillies, they won't play New York again until late June and don't return to Citi Field until late August, so they don't have to worry about facing the Mets anytime soon.
However, Philadelphia has another tough road series coming up this weekend against the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs, who have won seven of their last 10 games and are 8-3 at Wrigley Field this season.
The Phillies have struggled on the road this year, going 4-8 with a minus-10 run differential away from Citizens Bank Park, so they need to start playing better in away games if they want to be considered a serious contender this season.