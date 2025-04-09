Watch: Phillies Star Robs Braves Slugger of Home Run in First Outfield Start
A Philadelphia Phillies bench player has been red hot at the plate, but has extended his brilliance to his first career start in the outfield.
Phillies utility man Edmundo Sosa was given a chance to find a new way into their lineup, getting the start in left field against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.
Braves slugger Marcell Ozuna was up to bat in the first inning of that matchup when he sent a Zack Wheeler sweeper deep to left field and had Sosa trailing back.
The Philadelphia rising star began to slow down and looked to possibly be letting this one go, but he hopped over the fence and was able to come down with the ball. Sosa gave a knowing celebration and Wheeler let out a sigh of relief.
This is the type of play that could seriously get Sosa more at-bats. The outfield has been a huge letdown over this year and last, but the Phillies haven't made a major move to fix it. Perhaps the 29-year-old could be the answer they have been waiting for.
He has been even better at the plate. Entering the day, Sosa was 11-of-20 with a .550/.571/.750. While that obviously isn't sustainable, it is a good sign.
The Panama native had a 104 OPS+ last year, so the possibility of him truly being an above average slugger is real.
Current left fielder Max Kepler has just a .179/.343/.357 slash line to start this season, continuing a trend of struggling outfielders. The door should be open for Sosa to make a jump in the pecking order.