Why This Phillies Outfielder Switched Numbers Before Hamels' Retirement Night
It should be an emotional game taking place at Citizens Bank Park on Friday for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Not only are they welcoming in the Arizona Diamondbacks for a weekend slate in a rematch of the National League Championship Series that saw the Phillies get upset, but one of their franchise legends is being honored.
Cole Hamels is celebrating his retirement ahead of the game on Friday.
It has been known he's putting his professional playing days behind him since August 4, 2023 when his attempt to make a Major League comeback with the San Diego Padres didn't go as planned, but this event allows him and Philadelphia fans to applaud his career.
Ahead of this event, though, one of the Phillies players decided to change his jersey number from 35 to 31.
This sparked some thought there might be a surprise jersey retirement for their former first round pick in 2002 who became World Series MVP for them in 2008.
However, Tim Kelly of Phillies Nation reports that's not the case, and instead, shared a bit more about why David Dahl decided to change what number he will wear going forward.
"Phillies Nation learned Thursday that Dahl volunteered to switch the number out of respect for Hamels. A year ago when Hamels was trying to make a comeback with the San Diego Padres, he spent some time rehabbing with Dahl, who appeared in four games with the team in 2023," he writes.
For a while, there was a thought that the number Dahl was wearing wouldn't matter as he seemed most likely to get designated for assignment when Trea Turner was ready to be activated following his hamstring injury prior to Hamels' retirement night.
Instead, they made the surprising move to send Johan Rojas to Triple-A so he can work on his offensive game, prompting them to platoon in center and left field going forward.
So, with Dahl having his stay in Philadelphia extended, he felt it was only right that he would change his No. 35 jersey to No. 31 ahead of Friday's ceremony honoring the franchise legend Hamels.
That's not to say the Phillies won't eventually retire the jersey of a pitcher who was a three-time All-Star and important piece of their second World Series-winning team, but it won't happen on Friday night.