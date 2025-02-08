Zero Philadelphia Phillies Players Expected To Be on 60-Day IL Before Spring Training
The Philadelphia Phillies enjoyed a relatively clean bill of health last season.
There were bumps and bruises different players picked up throughout the year, highlighted by some missed time by Trea Turner, Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto and Brandon Marsh. But none of the injuries they sustained were long term, and they were all back for the most important part of the campaign.
Keeping their stars off the injured list will be paramount to having another successful season in 2025.
The good news is that zero Phillies are expected to be transferred to the 60-day injures list per Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors after he took a look at which players could get that designation before Spring Training begins.
That can change, though.
Philadelphia knows about that all too well when they saw their slugging first baseman Rhys Hoskins tear his ACL in a Spring Training game that caused him to miss all of 2023 and ultimately depart after the year.
But, as it stands right now, the Phillies are in good shape heading into camp.
One area they cannot afford to see injuries, especially ones that would amount to a 60-day designation, is in the bullpen.
Already coming into the campaign with question marks in that unit since they lost both Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez in free agency, losing any of their high-profile relief arms could prove to be detrimental.
Another positive from this projection by McDonald is that Jordan Romano wasn't mentioned.
While the right-hander wasn't expected to need a stint on the IL to start the year, he is coming off a injury-riddled campaign that limited him to only 15 outings because of surgery he underwent on his throwing elbow.
Having a healthy Romano will be huge for that unit.
He's a two-time All-Star closer who has a career 2.90 ERA and 147 ERA+.
If Philadelphia gets that version of him, that will put to bed some of the concerns that exist surrounding the bullpen right now.