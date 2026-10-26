3 Catchers Phillies Can Pursue This Offseason in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies have several positions they need to address this offseason, and one flying under the radar is catcher.

J.T. Realmuto is going to be the starter once again, but the team wants to scale back how much he has to play. It was something they wanted to do in 2026, but it wasn’t possible given how underwhelming their backup options of Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan performed.

The Phillies like the defensive ability those two provide, but they didn’t provide any value with the bat. Realmuto had the least productive offensive season of his career as well, leaving a major void in the lineup.

Philadelphia fans would love to see the team acquire William Contreras or Hunter Goodman in a trade, but those options feel unrealistic with the farm system the Phillies have. With that in mind, here are three players the team can pursue in free agency.

Austin Hedges

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) runs to first base after a hit during the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Philadelphia wants to stick with the defensive-first approach with their second catcher, Austin Hedges is a good place to turn. His defense fell off in 2026, but it came with an increase in production at the plate.

Hedges had the most productive season with the bat, with an OPS+ of 99 and a .247/.325/.377 slash line. It is a massive improvement over what he has accomplished in his career, with a 56 OPS+ in 2,786 plate appearances.

In his career, he has been a standout defender. From 2017-2025, he had elite Fielding Run Values per Statcast, ranking well above average with multiple years in the 99th or 100th percentile.

Gary Sanchez

Finding more offensive production is near the top of the to-do list for the Phillies this offseason. Gary Sanchez isn’t known for his defensive production, but he would provide a massive boost to the team’s offense, especially in the power department.

Philadelphia needs more home run threats, and Sanchez could do it. In only 275 plate appearances, he hit 12 home runs, 10 doubles and one triple with 38 RBI for the Milwaukee Brewers.

With a 5.6% home run rate in his career, Sanchez would be an ideal addition to a team that needs more oomph from the lineup, especially from the right side of the plate.

James McCann

Sep 27, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8) hits a single during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After two productive seasons with the Chicago White Sox, James McCann landed a multi-year deal with the New York Mets. Things didn’t pan out there, but he has seen his OPS+ increase four consecutive seasons, with an 111 in 2026 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has been a solid all-around producer the last two seasons, outperforming Realmuto, Stubbs and Marchan. McCann would be an affordable option who has performed well in a backup role in recent years.