Phillies Have an Under-The-Radar Lineup Need To Be Addressed

The Philadelphia Phillies have crossed the biggest item off their list of offseason priorities, agreeing to a two-year deal with Don Mattingly to make him the next manager of the team.

Now, President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski can focus on upgrading a roster that has a few glaring holes. A lot of focus has been on the bullpen, which suffered several late-season meltdowns, and the outfield.

The team’s offense was inconsistent, and adding to the outfield group would hopefully help change that. Figuring out what to do with Trea Turner, who isn’t being guaranteed the starting shortstop job, is also important.

However, there is one need that has been flying under the radar thus far: a catcher. The Phillies are planning to run it back with J.T. Realmuto as their starter, but they want to scale back his playing time after he had the least productive season of his career at the plate.

Phillies need to upgrade catcher depth this winter

Aug 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) in action against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alas, that is hard to do when the other options aren’t going to move the needle much themselves. Garrett Stubbs and Rafael Marchan were the backups to Realmuto in 2026, and that duo combined to produce a .120/.169/.160 slash line in 160 plate appearances.

Even though both are highly regarded defenders, just as Realmuto is, that kind of offensive production will not cut it.

That trio combined to produce a .539 OPS, which was the lowest for a group of catchers in franchise history since 1986, when “Irish” Mike Ryan, Clay Dalrymple and John Sullivan had a .502 OPS combined, per Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).

Dombrowski knows that is something that will have to be evaluated this winter.

“Both those guys did fine jobs as far as the receiving, defensive perspective of it,” Dombrowski said. “Marchán grades out as being one of the best in baseball, actually. We didn’t get enough offensive contributions from that spot. And that’s something I need to look at.”

JT Realmuto told Dave Dombrowski he needs to get better offensively.



JT Realmuto told Dave Dombrowski he feels more mentally drained with all of the added responsibilities. JT feels good physically.



JT could possibly play some first base as well. pic.twitter.com/C3xA9OCujE — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 15, 2026

Already a putrid defensive ball club, Philadelphia can’t really afford to get worse in that regard. However, if it meant having a more consistent offensive threat in the lineup, it is something to think long and hard about.

Ideally, that backup option would be a left-handed hitter as well, giving the team a potential platoon partner for Realmuto, who bats right-handed, behind the plate. Alas, free agency options are slim, and beggars can’t be choosers.

Someone such as Gary Sanchez, who is part of the National League pennant-winning Milwaukee Brewers, could make some sense as an established power threat behind the plate.

Top-of-the-market options, such as Ryan Jeffers and Tyler Stephenson, will be able to land in situations that will provide them more playing time than the Phillies can give.

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