This Key Position is a Need for Phillies After Poor Production in 2026

With the World Series underway, the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to have a strong offseason and hopefully get to where the Tampa Bay Rays and Milwaukee Brewers are. In order to do so, they need to take a long, hard look at the roster to see where some of their shortcomings were.

While the Phillies were able to make the postseason for the fifth straight year, it was the third year in a row that they had an exit much earlier than they would have liked.

Philadelphia is a team that is not afraid to spend the money or make the big move to put a good product on the field. However, this was a team that right from the start of the season had a couple of glaring holes. Unfortunately, despite some efforts at the trade deadline to improve, it wasn’t enough.

Even though it is the outfield and the bullpen that get the most attention, the team also had a major problem behind the plate offensively this season.

Catcher is a Need

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) reacts to striking out against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there is no doubt that J.T. Realmuto is a very good defensive catcher and helps out the pitching staff with his experience and ability to call games, there was a major decline in his offensive abilities in 2026.

After signing a three-year, $45 million deal, the Phillies committed fairly long-term to the veteran catcher. Since coming to Philadelphia, he has been a key part of the team, but perhaps Father Time is catching up with him.

At $15 million per season over the next two years, this is a contract that looks like a regrettable one for the Phillies. In 2026, Realmuto had a year to forget offensively. He slashed .205/.283/.331 with 11 home runs and 51 RBI.

With an OPS just barely over .600, Realmuto was a liability for the team in the lineup. Unfortunately for the Phillies, this was a group that had too many players who were inconsistent on offense or ones who underperformed.

Due to Philadelphia paying Realmuto so much, that is going to limit what they can do at the position. However, with him producing a bWAR of 0.0, he was a non-factor for the team in 2026.

If the Phillies are going to be a better team next year, they will certainly need more from the position. Whether that is Realmuto having a bounce-back season or perhaps an external upgrade to come in and help out, something has to be done at the catcher position for Philadelphia.