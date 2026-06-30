4 Best Phillies Players From First Half of MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have undergone a historic turnaround during the 2026 MLB regular season.

After starting 9-19 and getting manager Rob Thomson fired, the team has responded in a big way under interim manager Don Mattingly. They are the first team ever to be 10 games under .500 in April and get at least 10 games over .500 before the calendar flipped to July.

It has taken contributions from players up and down the roster to get to this point, but there are a few players who stick out even from all of the excellent production who have been consistent even during the down times.

Here are the four best Phillies players from the first half of the MLB season.

Cristopher Sanchez

Jun 25, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sánchez (61) throws to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There wasn’t an easier choice for this list than the Philadelphia ace. He made franchise history with his scoreless innings streak of 50.2 innings, didn't allow a single run in May, and has been consistently productive from Opening Day.

This season, Cristopher Sanchez has made 17 starts, throwing 110 innings. He has a 9-3 record with a 2.13 ERA, 209 ERA+, 2.36 FIP and 127 strikeouts. His 1.7 BB/9 is the best in the National League. A 5.2 bWAR, one complete game shutout and a 6.05 SO/BB ratio are all best in the MLB.

If Zack Wheeler hadn’t started the season on the injured list, he would be giving Sanchez a run for his money with 3.9 bWAR in his 12 starts this season.

Brandon Marsh

Jun 29, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies' offense has not been anywhere near as consistent as people would expect given some of the names written in every day. Despite their star power, it is Brandon Marsh who has been the most consistent producer at the plate.

A change in his mental approach to the game has unlocked his true potential. He is right in the mix to start for the NL All-Star Team, and rightfully so. A slash line of .322/.354/.529 has been produced with 14 home runs, 15 doubles, two triples and 44 RBI to go along with eight stolen bases.

Producing career highs across the board could not have come at a better time.

Jhoan Duran

Jun 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Citi Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the trade deadline in 2025, expectations were high for Jhoan Duran. Philadelphia desperately needed an upgrade at the backend of their bullpen, and he has provided that.

He has been dominant with a 1.57 ERA and an NL-best 21 saves. Duran has produced 2.0 bWAR in 28.2 innings of work, racking up 44 strikeouts compared to only six walks. He has a 285 ERA+ and 1.11 FIP as one of the most elite closers in baseball.

Kyle Schwarber

Jun 28, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Citi Field.. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a player is chasing down history, he has to be recognized as one of the team’s best players in the first half. That is exactly what Kyle Schwarber is doing, as he leads the MLB with 30 home runs and has some franchise records in his sights.

What he is doing power-wise is in rarified air. He is knocking on the door of Babe Ruth’s record for home runs in the first five seasons with a new team. Ryan Howard’s single-season record is within reach as well.

After a painfully slow start to the season, Schwarber has found his power stroke, more than making up for leading the MLB in strikeouts.