Phillies' Kyle Schwarber Has Strong Chance to Break a Babe Ruth Record

Coming off another winning week, the Philadelphia Phillies have been on a roll and are showing no signs of slowing down. A major reason for that has been the play of one of their top stars.

The slow start to the season for the Phillies certainly feels like a distant memory at this point. After going (5-2) this past week, Philadelphia is now 10 games over the .500 mark and just three games behind the Atlanta Braves in the division.

With the Phillies playing some excellent baseball of late, there is reason to believe that the Braves are not only within reach, but they can be caught with about half the season to go.

While things haven’t been perfect for Philadelphia, this is a veteran group that has a lot of talent on the roster. The Phillies might be a bit top-heavy in terms of their talent, but they are winning games at a high clip of late, and that’s what matters.

On Sunday, their star slugger Kyle Schwarber was able to hit his 30th home run of the season already. He is now on pace to reach the 60-home run mark, and he is having a fantastic campaign.

Schwarber Chasing Down Babe Ruth Record

Most home runs in first 5 seasons with a team:



Babe Ruth, NYY: 235

Mark McGwire, STL: 220

Kyle Schwarber, PHI: 217

Ralph Kiner, PIT: 215

Alex Rodriguez, NYY: 208

David Ortiz, BOS: 208

Albert Pujols, STL: 201 https://t.co/xMTkJrASD3 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 28, 2026

Coming off a season in which he was the runner-up in the NL MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani, Schwarber is arguably having a better campaign this year. In 80 games, he has slashed .256 /.371/.591 with 30 home runs and 54 RBI.

The talented slugger elected to re-sign with the Phillies this winter, and it has been a great deal for the franchise so far. Schwarber has emerged as one of the best power hitters in the league since joining Philadelphia, and he is now starting to showcase himself as one of the best power hitters in recent memory.

With half a season to go before he will have played five years in Philadelphia, he is now just 18 home runs behind Babe Ruth for the most home runs hit in a player’s first five years with a team. This is an impressive list of sluggers that Schwarber is on, and he currently ranks third with 217, which is only three behind Mark McGwire.

Based on Schwarber’s success so far this season, it appears highly likely that he will be able to set a new record barring any major injury. This stretch since joining the Phillies has been a special one, and he has been an amazing addition for the club.