Kyle Schwarber Looking To Get Back to One Thing at the Plate

Since returning from the All-Star break, things haven’t gone particularly well for the Philadelphia Phillies.

They have lost all three series they played, going 3-6 on a homestand against the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. Their offense has gone ice cold, in large part because their Big 3 of designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, first baseman Bryce Harper and outfielder Brandon Marsh are struggling to produce.

Schwarber, who still leads the National League with 33 home runs, has surprisingly struggled when facing right-handed pitching this month. In July, he has an OPS of .613 against righties, but he started showing some signs of life against the Yankees this weekend in that regard.

“It’s just what Kyle does,” hitting coach Kevin Long said, via Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “He grinds, and he finds a way to figure it out.”

Kyle Schwarber putting in work to get back on track

Jul 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) runs the bases after hitting a double against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schwarber went 4-for-10 against New York with two walks. Two of those games were against right-handed starters, so it was nice to see him getting back on track. His performance is integral to the Phillies finding success on the field.

When he, Harper and Marsh are getting on base, Philadelphia wins games. With Trea Turner heating up atop the lineup and Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott providing some timely hits further down, the team’s offense can reach another level.

Schwarber is key to that success. And to help get back to that level of production, he is focusing in on “selective aggressiveness” at the plate once again.

“You want the quality of contact to be there,” Schwarber said, “or the length of the at-bat to feel like you’re really putting a tax on that guy for the next guy behind you.”

Phillies need Kyle Schwarber to be performing at high level

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) before the All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A tireless worker, the left-handed slugger is doing a little something every day to break out of this slump. Long has liked what he has seen from the veteran, believing that Schwarber is looking more and more comfortable against righties in recent games.

It will be something to keep an eye on moving forward. There are peaks and valleys throughout the marathon MLB regular season. Unfortunately, several key Phillies contributors are in a valley at the same time.

That has led to underwhelming results, with the nine-game homestand featuring five games in which Philadelphia scored one or zero runs. That certainly isn’t going to cut it, even when Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler or Jesus Luzardo are on the mound.

Getting on base consistently has been an issue for the Phillies all season. When their stars are struggling to do so, as they are currently, things will be even uglier all around for the offense.

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